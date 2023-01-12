Left Menu

British-EU talks remain challenging, complex - Irish foreign minister

Issues between British and European Union negotiators on seeking to revise post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland remain very challenging and complex despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:28 IST
British-EU talks remain challenging, complex - Irish foreign minister
Michéal Martin Image Credit: Flickr

Issues between British and European Union negotiators on seeking to revise post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland remain very challenging and complex despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain agreed on Monday a way forward on sharing live data with the EU on trade with Northern Ireland, a step towards resolving longstanding issues arising from the trading arrangements, the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

Martin's comments follow a similar note of caution from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday that there are still genuine differences between the two sides that could take some time to resolve. "The issues are very challenging and they're complex, particularly as you get into the weeds. I welcome the progress that has been made," Martin told reporters after talks with Britain's Northern Ireland Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the EU and Britain are preparing to enter an intense phase of negotiations - known as the negotiating "tunnel" - as soon as next week, quoting people familiar with the matter. Asked about the report, Martin said he was not going to comment on the timelines and that it was important to allow the talks space.

Heaton-Harris, who along with Cleverly is due to meet EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic on Monday, described the report as speculation and said there was still a way to go in the talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023