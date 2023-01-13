Germany has not received Leopard tank delivery requests from Poland, Finland
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government has not received an official request from Poland or Finland to supply the Leopard main battle tank to Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson on Friday.
The spokesperson said there are no concerns that Poland will deliver the Leopard tank to Ukraine without Germany's permission, which would be in violation of re-export rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Miranda Murray
- Germany
- Leopard
- Finland
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Rachel More
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FRI closes after leopard, its cubs spotted on campus
Jharkhand: 20-year-old man killed by leopard in Garhwa, fourth death in 3 weeks
Kazakhstan requests to ship additional 1.2 mln T of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2023 - RIA cites Transneft
Kazakhstan seeks to raise supply of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2023 - RIA
Germany's energy crisis powers hydrogen switch