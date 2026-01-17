Tragedy in the Wild: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life

A young life was tragically cut short on Saturday when a leopard attacked 21-year-old Sairun Nisha in the Nichlaul Range of the Sohgirwa Wildlife Sanctuary. Nisha, a native of Badhya village, was tending to her goats near Bankasia Tola when the incident occurred, sparking fear and concern within the community.

Officials report that Nisha sustained severe injuries to her neck and face. Despite the quick response from local villagers, who managed to scare the leopard away into the forest, Nisha succumbed to her injuries not long after being transported to the Nichlaul Community Health Centre.

Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Surve confirmed the unfortunate attack and assured that forest personnel have been dispatched to capture the leopard. He also advised the villagers to avoid solitary trips near the forest and sugarcane fields. Authorities have committed to compensating Nisha's family per legal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)