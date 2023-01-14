Left Menu

China appoints new Hong Kong liaison office chief

The 59-year-old Zheng came to prominence during a clampdown on land rights protests in a south Chinese village and was appointed in July 2020 director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security newly set up in Hong Kong. The agency was established under a national security law China imposed that year on Hong Kong.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 14:08 IST
China appoints new Hong Kong liaison office chief

China has appointed Zheng Yanxiong, head of the national security office in Hong Kong, as director of its Liaison Office in the city, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a notice on Saturday.

Zheng, who replaces Luo Huining, 68, as head of Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong, is among the Chinese and Hong Kong officials sanctioned by the United States after the city's pro-democracy protests in 2019. The 59-year-old Zheng came to prominence during a clampdown on land rights protests in a south Chinese village and was appointed in July 2020 director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security newly set up in Hong Kong.

The agency was established under a national security law China imposed that year on Hong Kong. It prescribes terms of up to life in prison for crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, heralding a more authoritarian era for China's freest city.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law was needed to restore stability after the 2019 protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023