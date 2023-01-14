Left Menu

Gujarat: Man, sister, friend drown in dam in Junagadh

A 21-year-old man and his teen sister and their friend drowned in Bhakhrawad dam in Gujarats Junagadh district on Saturday, a police official said.The fourth person in the group, that had gone to the water body near Malia Hatina town to celebrate Uttarayan, was rescued and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he said.The incident took place when one of them slipped and the others jumped in to save him.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 14-01-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 20:40 IST
A 21-year-old man and his teen sister and their friend drowned in Bhakhrawad dam in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Saturday, a police official said.

The fourth person in the group, that had gone to the water body near Malia Hatina town to celebrate Uttarayan, was rescued and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he said.

''The incident took place when one of them slipped and the others jumped in to save him. People in the vicinity alerted police. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra Meghnathi (21), his sister Hetal Meghnathi (17) and their friend Dinesh Goswami (22),'' the Malia police station official said.

