Left Menu

Sikh teen dies in car crash in Canada

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:39 IST
Sikh teen dies in car crash in Canada
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

A 17-year-old Sikh boy has died in a horrific crash after he lost control of his vehicle in Canada's British Columbia province, according to media reports.

Taren Lal was driving home earlier this month when the car he was travelling in veered off the Fraser Highway in Langley, British Columbia, the CityNews Vancouver reported.

According to the Global News Canada news station, the force of the crash which happened on January 7 was such that it flattened a fence and toppled a tree.

Lal's mother Sarabjeet Nanara-Lal told OMNI News that she spoke to him shortly before the crash was reported.

"I put the phone down and went for a shower. When I came back, his dad was on the phone and was just checking up on the car," she told OMNI News, according to the report.

She said that apart from the fact that it was raining heavily, nothing else is known about the possible cause of the crash.

Lal's family told Global News that he was a good student at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey and was heavily involved in sports.

A GoFundMe fundraiser launched to help his family with the funeral costs, described him as a ''loving son, protective older brother, unforgettable friend, and a beloved role model to those around him.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023