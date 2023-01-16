Left Menu

Rajasthan govt transfers 40 state administrative service officers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:23 IST
The state government on Monday transferred 40 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, according to an official order.

Commissioner of Udaipur Municipal Corporation Himmat Singh Bareth has been posted as the secretary of Urban Improvement Trust in Chittorgarh, an order issued by the Department of Personnel stated.

Rajesh Verma has been appointed as the managing director of Scheduled Castes and Tribes Finance Development Cooperative Corporation, it said.

Kajod Mal Duriya, Vasudev Malawat, Mahaveer Kharadi and Rekha Samaria are among the 40 RAS officers who have been transferred or posted under the order.

