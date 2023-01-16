German FinMin: Europe urgently needs new attempt at trade deal with U.S.

Europe urgently needs a new attempt at a trade agreement with the United States, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an op-ed piece for Die Welt newspaper published on Monday.

"Our vision is a world free trade area of liberal democracies with a level playing field between close allies," he wrote, adding: "Realistic but ambitious budget consolidation is essential for more competitiveness and investments in Europe." (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)