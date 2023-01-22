Burkina military govt demands departure of French troops - national television
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 01:45 IST
Burkina Faso's military government has demanded the departure of French troops stationed in the country, the West African nation's national television reported on Saturday, citing a local news agency.
A spokesman for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
