Drone carrying heroin shot near India-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar, 2 held

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a drone carrying drugs was shot down near the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle carrying five kg of heroin was shot down in Kakkar village, Punjab Police said.

''In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6 wing drone after firing and bringing it down & seized 5 Kg heroin from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from International border with Pakistan,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said two people have also been arrested. A total of 12 rounds from an AK-47 were fired towards the direction of the drone.

“The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in the USA and China,” the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

