Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, two minors nabbed

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area while resisting an attempt to snatch his mobile phone following which two juveniles were apprehended, police said Sunday.

The police received information about a body lying near Radha Krishna Mandir in the Telephone Mohalla at 2.23 pm on Saturday. They found that the body bore several stab wounds and a deep cut on the throat, a senior officer said.

The victim was later identified as Harsh, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines area. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maidan Garhi police station. During the investigation, the police checked footage from CCTV cameras in the area and nabbed the two juveniles, the senior officer said. During interrogation, both admitted that they killed Harsh on Saturday.

The police said Harsh was stabbed multiple times in front of several other people and had his throat slit when he resisted one of the accused's attempt to snatch his mobile phone, police said, adding the killing was an attempt by the juvenile to show his prowess as a local hooligan.

The incident occurred while the victim was playing cards with some juveniles in a jungle. The accused had threatened to kill the other boys and as such, they fled, police said.

A post-mortem was conducted on Sunday and its report is awaited which will ascertain the exact number of stab injuries, police said, adding the victim's mobile phone, SIM card and the knife used to kill him have been recovered.

Asked about the victim's family alleging that he was stabbed more than 50 to 100 times, they said the post-mortem report will reveal the exact number of injuries. A family member of the victim, said, ''When I came home from school, I got to know that Harsh has been killed. He had several stab wounds and his throat was also slit.''

