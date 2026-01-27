Mizoram CSR Connect: Bridging Philanthropy and Progress
Mizoram's Chief Minister launched 'Mizoram CSR Connect,' a new portal to facilitate corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Developed in partnership with UNDP India, this platform aims to increase Mizoram's CSR participation by offering a transparent, structured system that attracts corporate and civil society engagement.
The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, has unveiled an innovative platform dubbed 'Mizoram CSR Connect.' This portal serves as a bridge between corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributors and implementing agencies across the state.
This initiative, crafted by the Mizoram CSR cell and UNDP India, seeks to bolster the state's minuscule share of CSR contributions. At the launch, Lalduhoma emphasized that the platform would enhance transparency and accountability while making it easier for companies to invest in Mizoram.
Lalduhoma highlighted Mizoram's conducive climate for CSR investments, citing low corruption, high literacy rates, and a commitment to sustainable goals. UNDP's Angela Lusigi endorsed the initiative's potential for national and global impact, stressing the importance of data-driven decisions for effective development.
