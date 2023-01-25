Left Menu

HC directs Odisha govt to raise age limit for police constable hiring in 2002 advertisement

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 25-01-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 00:09 IST
HC directs Odisha govt to raise age limit for police constable hiring in 2002 advertisement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to increase the maximum age limit by four years for the recruitment of police constables in the 2022 advertisement for the same.

The court has also asked the government to extend the last date of application by another 10 days.

The advertisement for recruitment of 4,790 police constables came out last year, and the age limit for the applicants was fixed between 18 and 23 years.

Hearing the petition filed by some aspirants, a bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra asked the Odisha government to issue a fresh advertisement on January 30.

The extension of the age limit will only be applicable for the post of constables, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023