75,000 youth provided entrepreneurship opportunity during Jan Abhiyan in J-K:LG

Asserting that 75,000 youth were provided with entrepreneurship opportunities during the Jan-Abhiyan programme in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

The administration has taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up the economic development of the Union Territory, he said and saluted the hard work of all the youth who have helped build a new Jammu and Kashmir.

At a function here, Sinha said, ''As many as 75,000 youths have been provided entrepreneurship opportunities during Jan Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir.'' ''The administration will ensure aspirations, creativity and enterprise of every youth are realized and they are empowered. We have been steadfast in our resolve to provide self-employment opportunities to youth and last year,'' the LG said.

On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, Sinha handed over certificates to selected youth who have availed the facility to start their own business venture. LG further said that government agencies along with the Jammu and Kashmir Bank are helping thousands of new entrepreneurs to set up businesses.

