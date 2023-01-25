Left Menu

75,000 youth provided entrepreneurship opportunity during Jan Abhiyan in J-K:LG

We have been steadfast in our resolve to provide self-employment opportunities to youth and last year, the LG said.On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, Sinha handed over certificates to selected youth who have availed the facility to start their own business venture. LG further said that government agencies along with the Jammu and Kashmir Bank are helping thousands of new entrepreneurs to set up businesses.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:40 IST
75,000 youth provided entrepreneurship opportunity during Jan Abhiyan in J-K:LG
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that 75,000 youth were provided with entrepreneurship opportunities during the Jan-Abhiyan programme in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

The administration has taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up the economic development of the Union Territory, he said and saluted the hard work of all the youth who have helped build a new Jammu and Kashmir.

At a function here, Sinha said, ''As many as 75,000 youths have been provided entrepreneurship opportunities during Jan Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir.'' ''The administration will ensure aspirations, creativity and enterprise of every youth are realized and they are empowered. We have been steadfast in our resolve to provide self-employment opportunities to youth and last year,'' the LG said.

On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, Sinha handed over certificates to selected youth who have availed the facility to start their own business venture. LG further said that government agencies along with the Jammu and Kashmir Bank are helping thousands of new entrepreneurs to set up businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023