'Anti-Azerbaijani campaign' in Iran to blame for attack on embassy, says Baku

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said an "anti-Azerbaijani campaign" in Iran had contributed to an attack by a gunman on its embassy in Tehran on Friday in which a security official was killed and two other people were wounded.

In a strongly worded statement, the Azeri ministry also accused Iran of long ignoring Baku's calls to bolster security at its embassy in Tehran.

"Unfortunately, the latest bloody terrorist act demonstrates the serious consequences of the failure to give the necessary attention to our constant appeals in this regard," it said.

