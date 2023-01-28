Medics say 5 killed by gunman near Jerusalem synagogue

Israel's national rescue service Mada says a gunman killed five people and wounded three others in a shooting near a synagogue Friday night in east Jerusalem in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. The gunman was shot and reportedly killed.

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in the deadliest West Bank raid in years.

The wounded included a 70-year-old in critical condition, the medical service said.

