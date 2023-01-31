China foreign minister seeks China-Gulf free trade zone 'as soon as possible'

China's foreign minister Qin Gang wants to set up a China-Gulf free trade zone as soon as possible, according to a ministry statement published late on Monday.

Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion in a telephone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)