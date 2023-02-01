Left Menu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

It only compounds the tragedy that so many of the victims were security personnel who had dedicated their careers to protecting and serving their fellow citizens, said the Secretary of State.The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of violence against civilians.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:34 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar that killed over 100 people, underlining that America ''stands'' with Pakistan in combating terrorism in all its forms.

A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the mosque in the Police Lines area in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The United States strongly condemns the January 30 bombing at a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines district," Blinken said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the many who lost their lives as a result of this senseless act of terrorism," he said. It only compounds the tragedy that so many of the victims were security personnel who had dedicated their careers to protecting and serving their fellow citizens, said the Secretary of State.

"The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of violence against civilians. We support the Pakistani government's efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023