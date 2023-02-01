US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar that killed over 100 people, underlining that America ''stands'' with Pakistan in combating terrorism in all its forms.

A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the mosque in the Police Lines area in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The United States strongly condemns the January 30 bombing at a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines district," Blinken said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the many who lost their lives as a result of this senseless act of terrorism," he said. It only compounds the tragedy that so many of the victims were security personnel who had dedicated their careers to protecting and serving their fellow citizens, said the Secretary of State.

"The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of violence against civilians. We support the Pakistani government's efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)