"Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by these earthquakes. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:07 IST
NZ provides humanitarian support to earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria
"Officials will continue to monitor the humanitarian needs and assess options for further support," Nanaia Mahuta said.
New Zealand will immediately provide humanitarian support to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by these earthquakes. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“We are making an initial contribution of $1.5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) responses in both Türkiye and Syria to help meet humanitarian needs.

“Our humanitarian contribution will support teams from the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver essential relief items such as food supplies, tents and blankets, and provide lifesaving medical assistance and psychological support.

“We are playing our part in the global effort to support those at the centre of the devastation. By contributing directly to the IFRC appeals, emergency responders on the ground can benefit from additional assistance immediately.

“Officials will continue to monitor the humanitarian needs and assess options for further support,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Through the IFRC, $1 million will go to support the response in Türkiye and $500,000 to the response in Syria.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

