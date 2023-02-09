North Korea displays ICBMs at parade in demonstration of nuclear capability
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 07:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 07:28 IST
North Korea has displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other weapons during a nighttime military parade, calling them a demonstration of the country's "greatest" nuclear attack capability, the North's state media reported on Thursday.
The parade, attended by leader Kim Jong Un, took place on Wednesday night in celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, the state news agency KCNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea's
- North Korea
- Kim Jong Un
- KCNA
- North
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea locks down capital city over 'respiratory illness' - report
North Korea's Kim Jong-un described Chinese as liars: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
North Korea locks down capital city over 'respiratory illness'
North Korea slams US over decision to send tanks to Ukraine
North Korea slams United States for pledging tanks to Ukraine