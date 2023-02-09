North Korea displays ICBMs at parade in demonstration of nuclear capability

North Korea has displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other weapons during a nighttime military parade, calling them a demonstration of the country's "greatest" nuclear attack capability, the North's state media reported on Thursday.

The parade, attended by leader Kim Jong Un, took place on Wednesday night in celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, the state news agency KCNA said.

