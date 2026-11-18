United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Washington's relationship with Manila as "closer than ever", crediting his personal rapport with Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for further strengthening the longstanding alliance between the two countries. Speaking at the ASEAN-US Special Summit in Manila, Trump highlighted the expansion of defence cooperation between the two nations, including proposals to increase joint Special Forces training and work together on defence modernisation.

"But I don't think we've ever been closer than we are right now because of our personal relationship," Trump said. Emphasising the Philippines' importance as a key US ally, Trump reiterated Washington's commitment to supporting its partners throughout Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippines and the US, which share a treaty-based alliance, are marking 80 years of diplomatic relations this year. Meanwhile, ASEAN and the US will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their dialogue partnership in 2027. "We support our partners and our allies 100 per cent. And when there's a problem, you call me," Trump told the ASEAN leaders at the gathering.

Trump also praised Marcos for leading ASEAN during the Philippines' chairship this year and thanked him for hosting the special summit, saying he had "done a good job". The Philippines has recently concluded its rotational chairship of ASEAN.

Trump is due to visit Malacañang on Wednesday for bilateral talks with Marcos. The Manila leg is the first stop of Trump's three-day visit, after which he is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen for landmark three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

Trump also indicated that a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could take place. Marcos is also scheduled to visit Shenzhen to attend the APEC Summit. (ANI)