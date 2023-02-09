STF arrests 3 people involved in narcotics smuggling in UP

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three people involved in smuggling of 16.5 kg 'Charas' worth about Rs 80 lakh in the international market, officials said on Thursday.

Amit, Shivam Kashyap and Suraj Kumar were arrested on a tip-off from Greenpark stadium gate in Kanpur on Wednesday, an official statement of STF said.

During the interrogation, they told STF that they bought the consignment from Nepal and were supposed to hand it over to Ramveer, who would sell it further.

They had kept the 'Charas' in the sound box of a van, STF said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter and charges have been levelled under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

