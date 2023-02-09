Left Menu

STF arrests 3 people involved in narcotics smuggling in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 13:45 IST
STF arrests 3 people involved in narcotics smuggling in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three people involved in smuggling of 16.5 kg 'Charas' worth about Rs 80 lakh in the international market, officials said on Thursday.

Amit, Shivam Kashyap and Suraj Kumar were arrested on a tip-off from Greenpark stadium gate in Kanpur on Wednesday, an official statement of STF said.

During the interrogation, they told STF that they bought the consignment from Nepal and were supposed to hand it over to Ramveer, who would sell it further.

They had kept the 'Charas' in the sound box of a van, STF said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter and charges have been levelled under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023