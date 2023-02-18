DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 28

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 LONDON - Keynote speech by Sam Woods, Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority, at the Association of British Insurers Annual Dinner – 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck statement to press on industrial production capacity for switch to renewable energy after roundtable with industry – 1400 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor at Sveriges Henry Ohlsson participates in a roundtable discussion on the economic situation organized by the Jönköping Chamber of Commerce – 1100 GMT STOCKHOLM - Martin Floden, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in the Money Talks conference and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy – 0830 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside chat on Taming Inflation before hybrid Credibility of Government Policies: Conference in Honor of Guillermo Calvo co-organized by Columbia University, Inter-American Development Bank, New York Fed, International Monetary Fund, Bank for International Settlements, and Universidad Torcuato di Tella - 2230 GMT GUNMA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura, who is a proponent of conducting a review of the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy framework, will deliver a speech and hold a news conference in Gunma - 0130 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedeen Governor of the Riksbank talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at Housing Day 2023, which is organized by Fastighetsvärlden – 0800 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023 – 1900 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT HELSINKI - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

** SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in virtual fireside chat, "A Federal Reserve President Gets Real: Lessons on Leadership and the Economy" hosted by Handshake, a network of university and employer partners for students - 1900 GMT LONDON - Catherine L. Mann, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, delivers a speech at the Resolution Foundation titled "The Results of Rising Rates: Expectations, Lags, and the Transmission of Monetary Policy." – 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks on cross-border payments at a meeting of G20 officials – 1045 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Floden will hold a lunch talk on the economic situation and current monetary policy at Ohman Fonder – 1100 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation on "Fed's Role in the Banking Industry" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's 2023 Banking Outlook Conference - 1550 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins (via pre-recorded video) and Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller (moderator) participate in "Why Did We Miscast Inflation?" panel before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum - 1830 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Silvana Tenreyro, External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, speaks on inflation targeting at a conference organised by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – 1630 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson discuss "Managing Disinflation" paper before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, in New York – 1515 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 ** LONDON - Victoria Saporta, Executive Director of the Bank of England's Prudential Policy Directorate, delivers a speech on the interaction between financial regulation and competitiveness and growth – 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

** LONDON - Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, delivers Speech at the Cost-of-Living Crisis Conference organised by the Brunswick Group, hosted at Coin Street Social Enterprise, London – 1000 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa delivers speech, holds news conference. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 2 TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata delivers speech, holds news conference. FRIDAY, MARCH 3 ** CHICAGO, United States - Andrew Hauser, Executive Director for Markets at the Bank of England, delivers the introductory remarks at a workshop on market dysfunction hosted by the Global Markets Initiative in Chicago – 1600 GMT ATLANTA - (via pre-recorded video) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Racial Inequality Conference organized by the Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance at University of California-Santa Barbara, and co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Cleveland - 1700 GMT.

STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person on "What's Keeping Inflation Elevated?" before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit, in Stanford, California – 2145 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 7 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch, a member of ECB Governing Council, presents Belgian bank's annual report – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, MARCH 9 WINNIPEG, Canada - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, delivers a speech on the Economic Progress Report to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce - 1845 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. 