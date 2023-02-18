Left Menu

Obtaining Orders of Protection in New York Courts

18-02-2023
In New York, an Order of Protection is a legal document issued by a judge that restricts the behavior of a person who has been accused of domestic violence or harassment toward another individual. The order is meant to protect the victim from further abuse and to ensure their safety. Continue till the end to learn more.

To obtain an Order of Protection in New York, the victim must file a petition in a local court. The petition must explain the nature of the abuse or harassment and provide evidence to support the claim. The court will then schedule a hearing where both the victim and the accused person have the opportunity to present evidence and testimony.

The court may issue a Temporary Order of Protection at the initial hearing if it determines that there is a need for immediate protection. This order is in effect until a full hearing can be held, typically within two to four weeks. At the full hearing, the judge will make a determination based on the evidence presented, and may issue a Final Order of Protection if necessary.

It is important to note that Orders of Protection are civil in nature, not criminal. This means that the accused person cannot be arrested or charged with a crime as a result of the order, but they can be held in contempt of court if they violate the terms of the order.

The victim does not need a lawyer to obtain an Order of Protection, but it is strongly recommended. An attorney can provide legal advice, help the victim prepare their petition, and represent them in court.

It is important to understand that Orders of Protection are enforceable by law enforcement, and violating the terms of the order can result in criminal charges. If the victim believes the accused person has violated the terms of the order, they should contact the police immediately.

In conclusion, obtaining an Order of Protection in New York can be a complex process, but it is a necessary step for those who have suffered from domestic violence or harassment. By seeking legal protection, victims can take control of their safety and ensure that they are not subjected to further abuse. If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence or harassment, it is important to reach out to a local court or a domestic violence organization for assistance in obtaining an Order of Protection.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

