Japan, U.S. likely to hold military drill as early as Sunday - media

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 12:17 IST
Japan and the United State are likely to conduct a joint military air exercise as early as Sunday afternoon in response to North Korea firing an intercontinental ballistic missile the day before, Fuji News Network reported.

Japanese fighters and U.S. bombers are expected to participate in the exercise around Japan, with timing dependant on the weather, the network said, citing multiple sources it did not name.

