Left Menu

None can develop state single-handedly, all stakeholders need to contribute: Rijiju in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:48 IST
None can develop state single-handedly, all stakeholders need to contribute: Rijiju in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that there will be no dearth of funds for development work in Arunachal Pradesh, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of the northeastern state to be a part of the growth story.

Nobody can develop the state single-handedly, every stakeholder will have to make concerted efforts, Rijiju, who represents Arunachal East constituency in Lok Sabha, said.

The Union law and justice minister, while addressing people on the 37th Statehood Day, said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the development of Arunachal Pradesh, and I, being the state's representative at the Centre, will see to it that there is no dearth of funds for the state.'' He recalled that officers and ministers from the state had to go to Delhi in the past for sanctioning projects, and that, too, by ''offering commission''.

''Things have changed after PM Modi came to power in 2014. Now, nobody needs to go to Delhi for projects, which are being sanctioned by the Centre without any requests,'' he pointed out.

Rijiju noted that Arunachal Pradesh, before attaining statehood, barely had any road.

''I had seen aircraft first and then vehicles as we didn't have road connectivity during childhood. The scenario has now changed with the state witnessing rapid development in the last few years,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023