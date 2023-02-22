Left Menu

People affected by armed clashes in Las Anod urgently need humanitarian assistance

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:34 IST
People affected by armed clashes in Las Anod urgently need humanitarian assistance
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICRC_SSudan)
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is calling on all those involved in the violence in Las Anod to guarantee safe and unimpeded access to people affected by armed clashes. Several weeks of continuous violence left more than 150 people dead and over 600 wounded, while thousands find themselves in difficult conditions after they fled their homes.

“People in Las Anod urgently need humanitarian assistance, and we are acting as quickly as possible to bring it to them,” said Juerg Eglin, head of the ICRC delegation in Somalia. “Political disputes must never stand in the way of saving lives.”

The ICRC together with the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) has been providing support to local hospitals to evacuate and treat the wounded. However, more resources and supplies are needed on the ground to respond to the growing humanitarian needs.

While the ICRC is scaling up its response to the situation, social media posts are circulating online inciting blockage of the life-saving aid. “Misinformation spread online can have a serious real-life impact on the security of our teams and our ability to respond to the urgent needs,” said Merick Alagbe who oversees ICRC’s operations in the area. “All our teams are working together in a strictly neutral way to ensure help gets to Las Anod.” 

Immediately after the violence broke out, the ICRC sent surgical materials, sufficient to treat more than 400 patients to six hospitals in Las Anod. It also delivered four dressing sets and 38 first aid kits to the SRCS as first responders to treat patients. Together with the Somali Red Crescent, the ICRC is deploying a surgical team and an ambulance unit from Mogadishu and Galkayo to further support health services. A team of ICRC staff is currently in Las Anod assessing the humanitarian needs of the population affected by the violence.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; Moderna forecasts COVID sales decline as costs rise, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; M...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

 Nigeria
3
The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries
Blog

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

 Global
4
Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future
Blog

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The World at Your Fingertips: Harnessing the Power of Technology to Connect and Collaborate

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023