PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - EU and UK strike Brexit deal on Northern Ireland - Rupert Murdoch acknowledged some Fox News hosts endorsed stolen US election claims - UK cities set to host fintech hubs to help drive innovation - RSA agrees £6.5bn buy-in with Pension Insurance Corporation

Overview - Britain and the EU clinched a deal on Monday to settle their toxic dispute over Northern Ireland trading rules in a turning point after years of post-Brexit tensions. - Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts "endorsed" the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.

- Financial innovation hubs will be established in cities across the UK and placements on offer at leading fintech firms to students at leading universities as part of government-backed plans. - Pension Insurance Corporation has agreed a pensions buy-in deal totalling around 6.5 billion pounds ($7.79 billion) with insurer RSA Group covering the pensions of 40,000 members, PIC said in a statement on Monday.

