BJP Alleges Congress Involvement in Anti-India Global Alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused Congress leader Sam Pitroda of inadvertently exposing the party's ties with an alleged 'anti-India' global coalition. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted Pitroda's remarks indicating that Congress holds an official position within the Global Progressive Alliance (GPA), casting shadows on Rahul Gandhi's international engagements.

Trivedi further alleged this alliance includes various organizations perceived to be setting narratives against India, pressing Congress to explain its role. Citing Gandhi's recent interactions with high-profile international figures, including a meeting in Germany, the BJP highlighted concerns over the Congress leader's dealings with groups linked to George Soros's Open Society Foundation.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with factions antagonistic to India's interests, while questioning the Congress's dwindling ideology-driven politics. Accusations were also leveled at Congress leaders for being more power-focused rather than aligning with a consistent ideological path.

(With inputs from agencies.)