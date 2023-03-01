Rajnath speaks to Nitish over 'misbehaviour' with family of soldier killed in Galwan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday told the Bihar assembly that he has received a call from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the alleged misbehaviour with family members of a soldier who died in the Galwan clash.

Kumar made the statement in course of the government's reply to the debate on the governor's address to the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature.

Kumar said he told the defence minister that the matter was being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

BJP MLAs staged a walkout earlier in the day in protest against the arrest of Rajkapoor Singh, whose son Jai Kishore Singh, a jawan of the Bihar Regiment, had died fighting the Chinese troops in the Galwan clash.

Singh, a resident of Chakfatah village in Jandaha police station area of Vaishali district, was arrested on Saturday when a complaint was lodged by his neighbour Harinath Ram who had objected to ''illegal'' construction of a memorial of the deceased soldier.

Singh, who is in jail, has been booked under the SC/ST Act, and according to reports in a section of the press, he was dragged by police personnel who arrested him.

Although the district police denied any such misbehaviour, the state police headquarters ordered an inquiry into the episode and assured action against any officials who were found to be guilty.

