Left Menu

Mexico's Televisa reaches $95 mln investor settlement over FIFA bribery role

FIFA is soccer's world governing body. Investors said they suffered losses as the bribery became known during corruption trials in Brooklyn, New York, causing the ADR price to fall.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 21:25 IST
Mexico's Televisa reaches $95 mln investor settlement over FIFA bribery role

Grupo Televisa SAB has reached a $95 million settlement to resolve a U.S. investor lawsuit accusing the Mexican broadcaster of bribing FIFA soccer officials to win rights to four World Cup tournaments.

The all-cash preliminary settlement with holders of Televisa's American depositary receipts (ADRs) was filed late Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, and requires a judge's approval. Televisa was accused of artificially inflating its ADR price by concealing how it schemed to obtain World Cup rights for 2018, 2022, 2026, and 2030 through bribery, while publicly touting its commitment to ethical business practices. FIFA is soccer's world governing body.

Investors said they suffered losses as the bribery became known during corruption trials in Brooklyn, New York, causing the ADR price to fall. Televisa denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

The lead plaintiff is the Palm Tran Inc Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577 Pension Plan of Atlanta. Its law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner may seek up to $28.5 million of the settlement in fees and $3.5 million for expenses.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn unveiled its probe into international soccer corruption in 2015. More than 40 defendants have been criminally charged, and at least 31 have pleaded guilty.

Three defendants, former 21st Century Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez and Argentine sports marketing company Full Play Group SA, are on trial in Brooklyn. Two other defendants, former Brazilian soccer chief Jose Maria Marin and former CONMEBOL head Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, were convicted at trial in 2017.

The case is In re Grupo Televisa Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-01979.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023