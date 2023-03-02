Counting of votes begins for Erode East Assembly bypoll

Counting of votes polled in the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency began at 8 AM here on Thursday amid tight security. While 77 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan of the Congress backed by the ruling DMK and AIADMK's K S Thennarasu, a former legislator. Naam Tamilar Katchi's N Menaka and DMDK's S Anand are among the other candidates. Tight security was provided in and around the counting centre, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA E Thirumagan Everaa on January 4. Nearly 75 per cent votes were polled in the by-election held on February 27.

