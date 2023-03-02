Ladakh LG says KVS recruitment exam scam worrying

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig (retd) B D Mishra on Thursday reviewed the progress made in the investigation in the recently unearthed KVS recruitment online exam scam here, saying such incidents were worrying.

Ladakh Police on Tuesday claimed to have uncovered Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recruitment online scam with the arrest of one person. It had said the search was on for six more persons -- all hailing from Haryana -- in connection with the case.

An official spokesman said Mishra reviewed the KVS recruitment online exam cheating scam in Leh with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Satish Khandare and Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, P D Nitya.

He inquired about the police teams deployed to arrest the people involved in the scam and also the periodic updates provided to the team, the spokesman said.

The ADGP apprised the Lt Governor of the raids conducted by the police at various places in Bahadurgarh and Rohtak in Haryana, he added.

Khandare said that the two accused were operating a computer coaching centre in Leh and the remaining accused were providing IT support, the spokesman said.

Mishra called the incident as worrying and inquired about the precautionary steps that can be taken for deterring criminals from repeating such acts in the future without causing any false alarm among the public.

He instructed that such incidents should not happen in the future, the spokesman said.

The ADGP informed about various verification drives being conducted to ascertain the identity of the people operating such centres, he said.

Khandare said the police are on the right track and will solve the case at the earliest, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)