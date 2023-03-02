China to maintain contacts with Russia at all levels - foreign minister

China will maintain communication and coordination with Russia at all levels, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in New Delhi.

On the Ukraine crisis, Qin told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that China supports all efforts to promote peace talks and is willing to play a constructive role in this regard, according to a statement posted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

