Left Menu

Manage dollar transactions within India without routing through US: FIDIC to RBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:59 IST
Manage dollar transactions within India without routing through US: FIDIC to RBI

Global consulting engineers' body FIDIC has urged Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das to manage dollar transactions within India without routing them through the US and said the move will save millions of dollars every year.

Geneva-based International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) represents globally the consulting engineering industry which helps in the field of land surveys of highway and bridges and hydroelectric projects, among others.

In a letter to Das, K K Kapila , FIDIC ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region, said ''I can fully understand that US transactions to countries other than India have to continue via US, but we should not continue to have internal transactions within the country via US.'' If any amendment to existing arrangements signed between the two countries are required, then it should be taken up logically and this agreement should get revised.

Thereby ''showing them the merits of moving dollars within our country from one branch to another should not be required to be routed through the US,'' the letter said.

''Let us bring in this correction ...lest we continue to lose valuable foreign exchange,'' the letter said.

FIDIC also sought an urgent action in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023