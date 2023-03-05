Mumbai: Man held with 3,000 e-cigarettes worth Rs 66 lakh

A man was arrested allegedly with e-cigarettes worth Rs 66 lakh after his car was stopped for checking at a police road block (nakabandi) in Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Ten boxes, each containing 300 e-cigarettes, were found in the car, after which a case was registered at Dongri police station, he added.

The accused had tried to flee from the nakabandi but was pinned down following a chase, the official said.

