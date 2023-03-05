Centre, Madhya Pradesh govt to hold conference on good governance in Bhopal from Monday

A two-day conference on good governance will be held by the Centre in Bhopal from Monday in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government, according to a personnel ministry statement on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Madhya Pradesh government Minister for Science and Technology, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Om Prakash Saklecha will inaugurate the two-day event. Around 200 delegates from across the country will attend the conference on the theme ''Good Governance Practices''.

The conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district levels, the statement said.

It is being factored by the use of digital technology pursuing next-generation reforms and innovations with the policy objective of ''maximum governance, minimum government'', involving government process re-engineering, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at the district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of information and communication technology management, it said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh is organising the two-day regional conference on the theme "Good Governance Practices" on March 6 and 7 in Bhopal, it said. V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG will address the inaugural session.

