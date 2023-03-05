Left Menu

Centre, Madhya Pradesh govt to hold conference on good governance in Bhopal from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:01 IST
Centre, Madhya Pradesh govt to hold conference on good governance in Bhopal from Monday
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day conference on good governance will be held by the Centre in Bhopal from Monday in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government, according to a personnel ministry statement on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Madhya Pradesh government Minister for Science and Technology, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Om Prakash Saklecha will inaugurate the two-day event. Around 200 delegates from across the country will attend the conference on the theme ''Good Governance Practices''.

The conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district levels, the statement said.

It is being factored by the use of digital technology pursuing next-generation reforms and innovations with the policy objective of ''maximum governance, minimum government'', involving government process re-engineering, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at the district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of information and communication technology management, it said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh is organising the two-day regional conference on the theme "Good Governance Practices" on March 6 and 7 in Bhopal, it said. V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG will address the inaugural session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023