Asha Sharma: Leading the Next Era of Microsoft Gaming

Microsoft has appointed Asha Sharma as the new Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming. She joins the ranks of several Indian-origin leaders guiding major global companies.

Announcing the appointment, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella praised Sharma's ability to build and scale services that reach billions around the world. Sharma has previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer at Instacart and as a Vice President at Meta, bringing with her a robust resume in platform growth and business modeling.

As she steps into her new role, Sharma emphasized a commitment to developing great games, revitalizing Xbox, and shaping the future of play amidst rapid changes in the gaming industry. She underlined the importance of preserving the art of game creation, even as monetization and AI affect future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)