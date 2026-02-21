Left Menu

Asha Sharma: Leading the Next Era of Microsoft Gaming

Microsoft has appointed Asha Sharma as the Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming. Sharma, with her extensive experience in scaling services globally, will lead the gaming division, succeeding Phil Spencer. Her approach will focus on innovation, the return of Xbox, and the future of play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:07 IST
Asha Sharma: Leading the Next Era of Microsoft Gaming

Microsoft has appointed Asha Sharma as the new Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming. She joins the ranks of several Indian-origin leaders guiding major global companies.

Announcing the appointment, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella praised Sharma's ability to build and scale services that reach billions around the world. Sharma has previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer at Instacart and as a Vice President at Meta, bringing with her a robust resume in platform growth and business modeling.

As she steps into her new role, Sharma emphasized a commitment to developing great games, revitalizing Xbox, and shaping the future of play amidst rapid changes in the gaming industry. She underlined the importance of preserving the art of game creation, even as monetization and AI affect future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

 India
2
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
3
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026