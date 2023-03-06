Chhattisgarh: Woman gang-raped in Bastar; seven held

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven persons, one of them a minor, when she had gone to a local fair in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said on Monday.

The police have apprehended all the accused involved in the crime that took place on Saturday night, an official said.

The woman had gone to attend a fair in Maulipadar village under Darbha police station area, he said. The accused accosted the woman and her male relative who were having food on the outskirts of the village and threatened them, the official said.

While the man managed to escape from the spot, the accused dragged the woman to a forest nearby and raped her, he said.

Some locals came to the woman's rescue and apprehended a few of the accused and handed them over to the police, the official said, adding the remaining accused were subsequently apprehended.

