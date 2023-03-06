Left Menu

UP: Shopkeeper offers free beer cans on purchase of smartphones, arrested for disturbing public peace

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar directed that strict action be initiated against him, he said.In the evening, police dispersed the crowd which had gathered at the shop and arrested Maurya under Section 151 disturbing public peace of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:52 IST
UP: Shopkeeper offers free beer cans on purchase of smartphones, arrested for disturbing public peace
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper was arrested here on Monday for disturbing public peace when a large crowd started gathering at his shop after he announced a scheme offering two beer cans free on the purchase of a smartphone, police said.

The shop of the accused has been sealed, they said.

Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Ajay Kumar Seth said Rajesh Maurya, who runs a mobile phone shop at Chauri Road, publicised through posters, pamphlets and announcements that he will give two cans of beer free to anyone who buys an Android smartphone from his shop between March 3 and 7.

As word about the scheme spread, customers started pouring into his shop. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar directed that strict action be initiated against him, he said.

In the evening, police dispersed the crowd which had gathered at the shop and arrested Maurya under Section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. His shop has also been sealed, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023