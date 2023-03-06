Left Menu

Three minor fires reported in Thane, Palghar; one due to Holi bonfire

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:36 IST
At least three fire incidents were reported on Monday in Thane and Palghar, one of which was due to a Holi bonfire, a civic official said.

No one was hurt in these fires, all of which were doused in less than an hour, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''A fire took place in a building in Panchpakhadi after a Holi bonfire spread to a tree. Another incident took place near a complex on GB Road, which is being probed,'' he said.

In Palghar, lightning struck two trees in Vadrai village, a local official said.

