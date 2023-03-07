Left Menu

Shri Sanjay Upadhyay, Director Finance and Group CFO of Deepak Nitrite Limited conferred The BW Best CFO Large Enterprise award

The organization lives by the motto of Responsible Chemistry and translates the same attitude in fiscal reporting as well, upholding the beacon of financial transparency.The company is proud and humbled with Business World BW conferring the Best CFO Large Enterprise award to Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay Director Finance and Group CFO, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. at the 6th Annual Edition of BW Best CFO Finance Strategy Summit Awards 2023 in New Delhi.The award acknowledges Mr. Upadhyays outstanding commitment to governance and contribution to finance ecosystem.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The pride and strength at Deepak Group has always been the highest standards of commitment, expertise, and acumen of their leaders. The organization lives by the motto of 'Responsible Chemistry' and translates the same attitude in fiscal reporting as well, upholding the beacon of financial transparency.

The company is proud and humbled with Business World (BW) conferring the Best CFO (Large Enterprise) award to Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay – Director Finance and Group CFO, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. at the 6th Annual Edition of BW Best CFO & Finance Strategy Summit & Awards 2023 in New Delhi.

The award acknowledges Mr. Upadhyay's outstanding commitment to governance and contribution to finance ecosystem. The jury-led award have industry leaders who go through stringent processes to assess and adjudge winners in each category.

The Business World award is testament of his legacy of achievements and an inspiration to excel in every sphere of work and strive to achieve the highest of standards through dedication and perseverance.

About Deepak Nitrite Limited: Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR), (BSE: 506401), India's fastest growing Chemical Intermediates company, has a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home, and personal care segments and Petro derivates intermediates -phenolics, acetone and IPA in India, and overseas. Its products are manufactured across six locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care. Focusing on a Triple Bottomline principle of People, Planet, Profit, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. deploys globally benchmarked standards & systems, we are now accredited 'Silver Rating' by EcoVadis in 2022, for sustainability initiatives. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017477/Deepak_Nitrite_BW_CFO_Award.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

