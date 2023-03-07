European drug regulator opposes plan for brothel near new Amsterdam HQ

Europe's drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is not happy with a plan under consideration by the City of Amsterdam to create a new "erotic centre" near the agency's headquarters, it said on Tuesday. The EMA moved its headquarters to Amsterdam in 2019, leaving London after Britain left the European Union. Amsterdam is considering relocating legal prostitution from its historic Red Light District.

"The change of the location of the Red Light District is motivated by concerns of nuisance, drug-dealing, drunkenness and disorderly behaviour," the EMA said in a statement. "Locating the Erotic Centre in close proximity to EMA's building is likely to bring the same negative impacts to the adjacent area."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)