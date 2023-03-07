Left Menu

European drug regulator opposes plan for brothel near new Amsterdam HQ

Europe's drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is not happy with a plan under consideration by the City of Amsterdam to create a new "erotic centre" near the agency's headquarters, it said on Tuesday. The EMA moved its headquarters to Amsterdam in 2019, leaving London after Britain left the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:51 IST
Amsterdam is considering relocating legal prostitution from its historic Red Light District.

"The change of the location of the Red Light District is motivated by concerns of nuisance, drug-dealing, drunkenness and disorderly behaviour," the EMA said in a statement. "Locating the Erotic Centre in close proximity to EMA's building is likely to bring the same negative impacts to the adjacent area."

