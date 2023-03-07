Left Menu

Israeli forces kill gunman suspected of Huwara shooting - Israeli TV

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:13 IST
Israeli forces kill gunman suspected of Huwara shooting - Israeli TV

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the volatile West Bank town of Jenin on Tuesday and killed a Palestinian suspected of shooting two brothers from a Jewish settlement near the village of Huwara last week, Israel's Channel 12 news said.

Earlier, the Israeli military said its forces were carrying out a raid in the Jenin refugee camp but gave no details about the target of the operation.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least five people were wounded in the raid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023