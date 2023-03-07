Israeli forces kill gunman suspected of Huwara shooting - Israeli TV

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the volatile West Bank town of Jenin on Tuesday and killed a Palestinian suspected of shooting two brothers from a Jewish settlement near the village of Huwara last week, Israel's Channel 12 news said.

Earlier, the Israeli military said its forces were carrying out a raid in the Jenin refugee camp but gave no details about the target of the operation.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least five people were wounded in the raid.

