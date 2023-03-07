Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Sri Lanka in talks to extend $1 bln Indian credit line as IMF deal looms - sources

Sri Lanka is negotiating with India to extend a $1 billon credit line by a few months, two sources told Reuters, as the island nation tries to line up funds for the rest of the year while the IMF looks set to approve a $2.9 billion loan for it soon. The credit line is to due to expire on March 17 with Sri Lanka having used only about two-thirds of it, mainly for medicines and food, said the sources and another person familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:06 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Sri Lanka in talks to extend $1 bln Indian credit line as IMF deal looms - sources

Sri Lanka is negotiating with India to extend a $1 billon credit line by a few months, two sources told Reuters, as the island nation tries to line up funds for the rest of the year while the IMF looks set to approve a $2.9 billion loan for it soon.

The credit line is to due to expire on March 17 with Sri Lanka having used only about two-thirds of it, mainly for medicines and food, said the sources and another person familiar with the matter. The extension talks come as the economy improves and forex reserves rise for Sri Lanka, where huge protests took place last year amid widespread shortages of essentials after the COVID-19 pandemic hurt tourism and remittances while exposing low tax revenues.

A source at the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said the government wanted to extend the credit line by 6-12 months because there was about $300 million of it left unused. No agreement had been reached, said the source. All the sources declined to be named ahead of an announcement.

Sri Lanka's finance ministry and India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sri Lanka's central bank said on Tuesday the country's official reserves had risen 4.5% to $2.22 billion in February from a month earlier.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament there were signs the economy was improving but there was still insufficient foreign currency for all imports, making the IMF deal crucial so other creditors could also start releasing funds. He said China, Sri Lanka's biggest lender, extended support for the IMF programme on Monday, clearing the way for the loan.

The IMF said its board would meet on March 20 to review a preliminary staff-level agreement first signed with Sri Lanka in September. It said Sri Lanka had secured financing assurances from all major bilateral creditors. China and India are Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and both seek influence on the island located on a busy shipping route on the Indian Ocean. (Writing by Krishna N. Das, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023