Authorities barred Shab-e-Barat prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar: Mosque managing body

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:24 IST
The managing body of the Jama Masjid here claimed that authorities disallowed the 'Shab-e-Barat' congregational prayers at the mosque on Tuesday.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said police and administration officials came to mosque in the Nowhatta area of the city and locked its gates at 5.30 pm.

It claimed it was informed by the officials that the move came on orders of the deputy commissioner of Srinagar.

The Auqaf said it strongly protested the highhandedness of the authorities and dubbed the move as blatant interference and violation of religious rights.

