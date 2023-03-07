Left Menu

Gurugram: Thai woman held for staying illegally, smuggling drugs, claim police

A 40-year-old Thai national has been arrested here for staying illegally without a valid visa and allegedly smuggling drugs, police said on Tuesday. The woman was also involved in allegedly smuggling drugs, police said.The woman could not produce a valid visa.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-03-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old Thai national has been arrested here for staying illegally without a valid visa and allegedly smuggling drugs, police said on Tuesday. Around 4.50 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) has been seized from her possession, they said. The accused woman was produced in a city court on Tuesday which sent here to judicial custody, police said.

The accused has been identified as Chairatsami Knlaya and was staying in a house in sector 28 here illegally from 2021. The woman was also involved in allegedly smuggling drugs, police said.

''The woman could not produce a valid visa. Our team arrested her. The woman came to India in 2020 on a tourist visa and was staying illegally. Her visa expired in 2021,'' said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

An FIR was registered against the woman under section 21 of NDPS Act and section 3 of Foreigners act at the sector 29 police station, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

