US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends Holi celebrations at Rajnath's residence

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here.

Raimondo is currently on a visit to India.

She was accorded a warm welcome by Singh at his residence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also joined the Holi celebrations at the Defence Minister's residence.

