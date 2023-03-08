Left Menu

US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends Holi celebrations at Rajnath's residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:35 IST
US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends Holi celebrations at Rajnath's residence
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. (Photo/Twitter: @SecRaimondo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here.

Raimondo is currently on a visit to India.

She was accorded a warm welcome by Singh at his residence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also joined the Holi celebrations at the Defence Minister's residence.

