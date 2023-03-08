US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends Holi celebrations at Rajnath's residence
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here.
Raimondo is currently on a visit to India.
She was accorded a warm welcome by Singh at his residence.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also joined the Holi celebrations at the Defence Minister's residence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Gina Raimondo
- Rajnath Singh
- Singh
- India
- S Jaishankar
- Raimondo
- Defence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Put under pressure by security forces, terrorists resorting to targeted killings in J-K: Jitendra Singh
India steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-Jan
India-US ties key for democracy, strong world economy and to outcompete China: Schumer
Human welfare India's top priority: PM Modi while interacting with 'Operation Dost' officers
India's leading agrochemical company, Best Agrolife, develops Novel Herbicidal Combination for Sugarcane In-house: Secures Patent