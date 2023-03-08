Left Menu

Berlin warns against hasty accusations after Nord Stream reports

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:19 IST
Boris Pistorius Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned against premature accusations on Wednesday after a media report said intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"It may just as well have been a false flag operation staged to blame Ukraine, an option brought up in the media reports as well," Pistorius told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

"The likelihood for one or the other is equally high," he added. Pistorius was speaking in Stockholm where EU defence ministers are meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

