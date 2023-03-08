Left Menu

Maha: Four members of family rescued from building on fire in Nagpur city

Fire Brigade personnel rescued a family of four, including two minor children, from a building engulfed in fire in Nandanvan area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.Nobody was injured in the incident.The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday.The fire broke out in a garment shop located on the ground floor and was spreading upwards, throwing out thick smoke that engulfed the entire building including the only staircase, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said in a release.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:48 IST
Maha: Four members of family rescued from building on fire in Nagpur city
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire Brigade personnel rescued a family of four, including two minor children, from a building engulfed in fire in Nandanvan area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

''The fire broke out in a garment shop located on the ground floor and was spreading upwards, throwing out thick smoke that engulfed the entire building including the only staircase,'' the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said in a release. The family got stuck on the second floor and decided to jump from the terrace in panic. However, teams of the fire brigade and civic officials reached the spot in time and rescued the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023