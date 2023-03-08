Maha: Four members of family rescued from building on fire in Nagpur city

Fire Brigade personnel rescued a family of four, including two minor children, from a building engulfed in fire in Nandanvan area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

''The fire broke out in a garment shop located on the ground floor and was spreading upwards, throwing out thick smoke that engulfed the entire building including the only staircase,'' the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said in a release. The family got stuck on the second floor and decided to jump from the terrace in panic. However, teams of the fire brigade and civic officials reached the spot in time and rescued the family.

